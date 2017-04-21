Lifelong Sharon Springs, Kansas, resident Glen D. Holcomb, 65, passed away on April 18, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Glen was born on July 19, 1951 in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to Carl O. and Gladys M. (Goodwin) Holcomb. He was one of four children.

Glen grew up and attended school in Sharon Springs, graduating from Sharon Springs High School in 1969. He then went on and attended Northwest Kansas Technical College in Goodland for two years where he obtained a degree in Carpentry. Shortly after, in 1974, Glen started his own construction business.

Glen was a member of the Gateway to Grace Church in Sharon Springs. He had a love for miniature woodworking. Later in life, Glen farmed alongside his brother Ron.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother Gerald and a niece Melinda Cutright Stephens.

He is survived by his brother Ron Holcomb, and his sister Alice (Dan) Cutright, all of Sharon Springs. He is also survived by three nephews Mervin (Lisa) Cutright and their children of Sheridan, Wyoming, Mike (Sonja) Cutright and their children of Casper, Wyoming, and Mahlon Cutright and his children of Stanwood, Washington; five great nieces, two great nephews and one on the way.

Graveside services were held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM MT at the Sharon Springs Cemetery with Pastor Rick Dewees officiating. There was no visitation.

