Free children’s concert Friday at Hays Public Library

Children’s musician and author Dino O’Dell will be at the Hays Public Library Friday at 4 PM for a free concert.

Before 2003, Dino was an elementary music and drama teacher by day and a folk-rock and reggae musician by night. Now, with over a decade of experience as a family entertainer, his live shows and studio recordings reflect his time as both an educator and a performer; Dino is a master at tricking kids into learning.

“We learn best when we are engaged and we are engaged best when the medium is interactive,” Dino said. A”nd whether it’s a counting song, fill-in-the-blank lyric writing or a sing-a-long, stories and music tap into our innate desire to comprehend, communicate and connect.”

For more information on Dino O’Dell, visit dinoodell.com. To learn more about this and other Hays Public Library programs, visit hayspublib.org.