FHSU Alumni Association announces nominees for 2017 Torch Award

Forty-five graduating seniors at Fort Hays State University have been nominated for the 2017 Torch Award, highest student honor given at FHSU.

The FHSU Alumni Association instituted the Torch Awards in 1974 to emphasize the importance of excellence in learning. It is presented every year at the Graduate and Faculty Luncheon in advance of Commencement.

The Torch Award candidates are nominated by members of the faculty on the basis of classroom excellence, participation in professional organizations and involvement in student or civic activities.

Nominees are listed alphabetically by hometown with their majors.

ASHLAND: Giles Fox is a double major in physics and mathematics, with a concentration in industrial and academic mathematics.

ATCHISON: Chad Simon is majoring in general studies, with a concentration in communication.

BURLINGTON, Colo.: Kristin Allacher is majoring in English, with a concentration in writing.

CHAPMAN: Matthew Spurlock is a double major in English and secondary education.

CLAFLIN: Katie Hipp is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Aubrey Kempke is majoring in accounting, with a concentration in public accounting.

COLLYER: Macy Ziegler is majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, with a concentration in ultrasound.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.: Chelsea (Wheeler) Marcotte is a double major in justice studies and psychology.

DOWNS: Kristin Wagner is majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, with a concentration in ultrasound.

DWIGHT, Neb.: Beth Bohuslavsky is majoring in elementary education, with a special education minor.

EL DORADO: Kaylie Towles is majoring in organizational leadership.

ELLSWORTH: Anna Hand is majoring in political science, with a business administration minor.

GARDEN CITY: Ulises Gonzalez is a double major in management and in tourism and hospitality management.

Luke Rijfkogel is majoring in geosciences, with a concentration in geology.

GLADSTONE, Mo.: Haley Corkill is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

GREAT BEND: Jordan Klima is majoring in finance, with a concentration in financial planning.

HARVARD, Neb.: Brianna Schuck is a double major in biology and organizational leadership.

HASTINGS, Neb.: Alaethea Remmers is majoring in communication sciences and disorders, with a psychology minor.

HAYS: Brett Chrisler is majoring in physics, with a mathematics minor.

Meagan Englert is a double major in English and secondary education.

Megan Gottschalk is majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, with a concentration in ultrasound.

Sarah Holzmeister is majoring in English, with a concentration in writing.

Madison Kaus is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Austin Knoll is majoring in accounting.

Kevin Rounkles is majoring in justice studies.

Courtney Storer is majoring in radiologic technology for her associate degree and in medical diagnostic imaging for her bachelor’s.

HAYSVILLE: Vivian Agnew is majoring in political science.

HILL CITY: Shelby Stewart is majoring in organizational leadership.

HOISINGTON: Matraca Ochs is majoring in English, with a concentration in literature.

HOLDREGE, Neb.: Reinette Strydom is majoring in radiologic technology for her associate degree and in medical diagnostic imaging for her bachelor’s.

HUTCHINSON: Jared Ridder is majoring in biology.

KANSAS CITY: Taylor Hunt is a double major in philosophy and sociology.

Samantha Morrissey is majoring in accounting.

Vilma Maldonado is majoring in management.

LAKIN: Melissa Williams is a double major in art, with a concentration in studio art, and in secondary education, with a special education minor.

LAWRENCE: Kaitlyn “Kat” Goetting is majoring in English, with a concentration in writing, and a minor in art.

MANHATTAN: Jensen Scheele is majoring in athletic training.

NESS CITY: Matthew Frank is majoring in accounting, with a concentration in public accounting.

SHANYANG, China: Keyi “Cathy” Liu is majoring in organizational leadership.

Xinyue “Sunny” Zhang is majoring in organizational leadership.

VALLEY CENTER: Sierra Archer is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

WAMEGO: Kelsey Peterson is majoring in medical diagnostic imaging, with a concentration in ultrasound.

WESKAN: Kelsey Hale is majoring in nursing.

WILSON: Ashley Templeton is majoring in organizational leadership, with a sociology minor.

XINZHENG, China: Xiaotian Chu is majoring in organizational leadership.

