Cold, wet Friday

Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers after 11am. Temperature falling to around 44 by 5pm. East northeast wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 10pm. Low around 40. North northeast wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday NightAreas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

SundayAreas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 50.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50.