Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority returning to Fort Hays State University

Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority will be rejoining Fort Hays State University as the fourth National Panhellenic Conference organization on campus, alongside Alpha Gamma Delta, Delta Zeta and Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Alpha Sigma Alpha was founded on Nov. 15, 1901, at Longwood University in Farmville, Va., to foster close friendships between members and develop women of poise and purpose.

This will be Alpha Sigma Alpha’s third active collegiate chapter in Kansas, joining Emporia State University and Pittsburg State University. Nearby alumnae chapters of Alpha Sigma Alpha include the Kansas City Alumnae Chapter, Pittsburg Alumnae Chapter, Topeka Alumnae Association and the Alva, Okla., Alumnae Chapter.

“Alpha Sigma Alpha is thrilled to return to the fraternity and sorority community at Fort Hays State University. Our Tau Tau Chapter has a rich history here,” said Melissa Merriam, Alpha Sigma Alpha national president.

“With both entities striving to develop commitment to service and leadership, we feel this partnership will foster a positive impact on the campus and beyond. Alpha Sigma Alpha looks forward to developing women of poise and purpose at FHSU.”

The Alpha Sigma Alpha recruitment team will be on campus in late August and early September looking for exceptional Tigers to be founding members of Alpha Sigma Alpha. Alpha Sigma Alpha is searching for women who want to lead, serve and make a difference.

With excellent leadership development opportunities and a national philanthropic partner nearby, the Sorority is excited to provide FHSU women with the tools to be engaged and passionate leaders within the community.

Representatives from ASA national headquarters will be on campus from Sunday, April 23, to Tuesday, April 25, to meet with current fraternity and sorority students, prospective students, area alumnae and university staff.

For more information about Alpha Sigma Alpha or to recommend a standout student, email asomers@AlphaSigmaAlpha.org. Alpha Sigma Alpha also has a website specific to FHSU, www.AlphaSigmaAlpha.org/FHSU.