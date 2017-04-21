Alfred Joseph Walters, age 83, of Wichita, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita. He was born June 14, 1933 in Catharine, Kansas to Alois and Dorothea (Meis) Walters. He married Erma Lee Gabel in Munjor, Kansas on May 2, 1959. Together, they enjoyed 42 blessed and happy years in marriage before she preceded him in death on June 24, 2001.

He was a retired banker working for Security Pacific Bank. He was a US Navy veteran serving in the Korean War aboard the USS Skagit. He was a member of St. Francis Church, 4th degree Knights of Columbus, The American Legion and the VFW. Alfred was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast.

He is survived by a daughter, Lee Ann Hendricks and husband Troy of Wichita; a son, Alan Walters and wife Deborah of Chicago; grandchildren, Thomas Hendricks and wife Jennifer of Wichita, Emily Manning and husband Paul of Wichita, Alexis Walters and Luke Walters of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Hilaria McGuire, Marcellus Walter, Albert Walter, Alvin Walter, Seraphin Walter, Richard Walter, Leona Schwarzenberger, Aloysius Walters, Eleanore Marzano, Archibald Walters, Cecilia Basgall and Lorraine Wasinger.

Funeral services will be 10 AM on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Munjor, Kansas. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Friday 5 PM – 8:00 PM with a combined parish vigil and 4th degree K of C rosary service at 7:30 PM all at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

