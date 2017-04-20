Western Plains High School presents ‘Peter Panic’

RANSOM — The Western Plains High School drama department will present “Peter Panic” on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in the WPHS auditorium.

“Peter Panic” is a musical set in a high school where the president of the drama club is attempting to save the club from being eliminated by putting on a huge production of Peter Pan. But football is also dealing with cuts so the coach and players do their best to cause trouble.

The Western Plains students will be joined in the production by alumni, community members and faculty.

This year’s event is a musical to honor the life of Kara McLain, a WPHS graduate, whose life was recently and tragically taken in a car accident.

There will be a freewill donation spaghetti supper in the Commons Area from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the high school all proceeds benefit the Speech and Drama Department.

The show starts at 7 p.m., and admission is free.