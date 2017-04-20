Virgiline (Duell) Amos was born September 12, 1922 in Goodland, Kansas, the daughter of Bernhard and Frances (Hogeboom) Duell, and died April 17, 2017 in Goodland, Kansas. She grew up on the family farm north of Ruleton and attended grade school and high school at the Ruleton Consolidated School, graduating in 1940.

After graduation, she worked at the Sherman County AAA office (now known as the FSA office). She was married to Lyman Amos on March 26, 1943 at the home of her parents, north of Ruleton. While her husband was in the Army and overseas, she taught in a country school for 1 ½ years. After his discharge from the Army, they were engaged in farming until his failing health made it necessary to give up farming. The family then moved to Goodland in 1958 and Virgiline was employed as secretary of the Goodland United Methodist Church from 1959 until her retirement in 1990.

While retired, she most enjoyed spending her time with family and friends, traveling, quilting, playing the piano (by ear), gardening and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

Preceding her in death were her husband, parents, three brothers, Floyd Duell, Paul Duell and Roy Duell, a sister Vera Kittel and a great grandson Joseph Parker.

She is survived by her four children; Dianne (Doyl) Merz, Goodland, KS; Ronald (Kathy) Amos , Mound City, MO; Danny (Karen) Amos , Nixa, MO; Linda (Walter) Linthacum, Goodland, KS. She is also survived by her grandchildren Steven (Melissa) Merz, Kevin (Rhawnie) Merz, Roger (Malissa) Amos, Suzanne (Tim) Arnold, Kati (Darin) Curts, Lexi Amos, Chandra (Curtis) Parker and Devin Bliss; step grandchildren Lane Linthacum, and Lea Ann Studer; great grandchildren Robert Merz, Amy McDonald, Kortney and Nicholas Amos, Alex and Denea Lyddon, Brooke, Ryan and Megan Parker.

Funeral services for Virgiline will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:30 AM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Reverend Dr. Kent Myron Scott officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery, Goodland, KS.

Memorials may be designated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Goodland Senior Citizens Center and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735.

