Tickets for Downtown’s Taste still available

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Tickets are still available for The Taste in downtown Hays Friday night.

The event will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and will include food, events, sales and demonstrations at 20 participating businesses.

The event is a retail-requested event coordinated by Downtown Hays Development Corp.

“It is really a great night to stroll the bricks and to see what amazing new products we have to offer,” Sara Bloom, DHDC executive director, said.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling 785-621-4171 or going to DHDC’s website.

Three hundred tickets are offered each year and only 50 are left for this Friday’s event.

Each participating business has been asked to give two $25 gift certificates or $50 in products or services to the event. In addition, a grand prize worth $500 will be offered. To enter the grand prize drawing, look for special entry boxes at three surprise locations.

Bloom said the event helps encourage people to visit businesses they might not normally frequent.