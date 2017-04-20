Tennessee kidnap victim, teacher found in California

NASHVILLE -The missing Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins and kidnapped student Elizabeth Thomas have been located in Northern California, according to a social media report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities arrested Cummins and Thomas is safe.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart.

Police issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they had a warrant charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

No additional details were released late Thursday morning.