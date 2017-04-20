Sunny, mild Thursday

Today Sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

FridayA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday NightA 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 41. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

SaturdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 37.

SundaySunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 49.

MondaySunny, with a high near 80.