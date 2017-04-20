Strong pitching leads Monarch softball to sweep of Ellinwood

HAYS, Kan. – Alison Helget and Bailey Lacy combined to strike out 33 Ellinwood batters Thursday as the TMP-Marian softball team sweeps the Eagles 4-1 and 6-0.

The Monarchs scored two runs in the first inning of the first game on a Bailey Lacy double and that was all Helget needed as she allowed one run on five hits, striking out 17 and walking one.

Lacy threw a complete game three-hitter in the second contest, striking out 16 and walking none. Helget went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Bridget Heiman tripled and drove in two as the Monarchs improve to 9-3.