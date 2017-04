The Hays City Sportsman Club will once again host a Wounded Warrior trap shoot this Saturday.

Saturday’s event starts at 10 a.m. at the club, located a quarter mile north of Exit 157 on Interstate 70.

The warriors will compete against each other for first, second and third place.

The public can shoot with the warriors for fun for just $4.50.

The Hays City Sportsman Club hosted the first Wounded Warrior trap shoot last fall.