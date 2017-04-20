Police: Missing Kan. soldier found safe, now in police custody

RILEY COUNTY- The search for a missing Fort Riley soldier is over and he is in custody.

On Wednesday, Fort Riley asked the Riley County Police Department to check the welfare of one of their soldiers, Staff Sgt. Garett Michael Swift, 37, a fire support specialist, according to a media release.

Officers were initially unable to locate Swift for several hours.

In the time between when police began looking for him and when he was located, Fort Riley issued a warrant for Swift’s arrest.

After RCPD made contact with Swift and verified that he was safe, police arrested him on the Fort Riley warrant.

Initially there was no warrant for Swift’s arrest, according to police. Authorities were simply attempting to verify that he was safe.

Details on the warrant were not released early Thursday.