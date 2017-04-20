Monica Jean Wilson, daughter of Royce Earl & Jean Ann (Quinn) Wilson, was born March 13, 1972 in Norton, Kansas and passed away April 18, 2017 at the Norton County Hospital in Norton, Kansas at the age of 45.

She attended Northern Valley schools, graduating with the high school class of 1990. She continued her education at Clemson University and then graduated in 1996 from the University of Nebraska in Kearney with a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree.

Her teaching career began at the Lenora Grade School in 1998 where she taught 4th & 5th grade for 3 years. In 2001 she then returned to her high school at Northern Valley where she taught for many years, and later taught 4th grade at Northern Valley Elementary for 8 years. In addition to teaching, Monica coached Track and Volleyball and was a Yearbook Sponsor and Scholar Bowl Sponsor. She was also an active member of the Almena Congregational Church in Almena, KS.

In her free time Monica enjoyed snuggling with her cats, golfing, and watching sports, especially KU basketball.

Monica also loved traveling with her sister, Marty. In addition to several trips of their own, the “entrepreneurs” helped arrange several tours to locations outside the United States, which took them to many places throughout Europe.

Some of Monica’s favorite times were spent with her nieces and nephews, attending their school programs and sporting events. She was lovingly known as “Aunt Mo” to all of them, and was always their biggest fan as well as a trusted friend.

Her presence will be deeply missed by all of her family & friends as well as her students.

She was preceded in death by her father, Royce Wilson; father-in-law, Harold Riemann; aunt, Jo Murphy; and nephew, Daniel Riemann.

Survivors include the “love of her life”, David Riemann, of the home in Norton, KS; her mother, Jean Ann Wilson of Almena, KS; her sister, Marty Wolfe & husband, Charlie, of Republican City, NE; her brother, Matthew Wilson & wife, Kim, of Garner, IA; mother-in-law, Joan Riemann of Norton, KS; and brother-in-law, Kevin Riemann & wife, Melissa Seacat of Lyndon, KS. Also surviving are her nieces & nephews: Cristee Sharpnack (Nick); Kai & Carson Wolfe; Katelyn, Tyler, and Sidney Wilson; Alex Riemann (Katie); Wesley Riemann (Kasie); Leah Cook (Tyler); Madelyn Montgomery; great-nieces, Zoe, Skyler & Lexi Sharpnack; Sydney Riemann; aunts and uncles, C.A. & Dana Quinn and Roger & Rayleen Wilson, along with many other relatives.

Cremation was planned. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Northern Valley High School Auditorium, Almena, KS, with Pastors Kirk Kasson & Roger Wilson officiating.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, 1115 2nd Street, Phillipsburg, KS 67661. The family will receive friends at the funeral home for visitation Friday evening from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Valley Elementary School for Playground Equipment.

Online condolences: www.olliffboeve.com.