Lois Joan Hepner, 80, born July 30, 1936, near Jennings, Kansas, was the second oldest of six children of Joe and Leona (Allen) Kaspar. Lois passed away on March 14, 2017.

Her father and a nephew, precedes her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Hepner; mother, Leona Kaspar of La Crosse, Ks; sisters, Carol Cook, Norma Hahn (Louis), Arlis Koerner (Jim), Joleene Younger (Frank); brother, Allan Kaspar (June), sisters-in­-law, Mary (Jim), Jodee (Max); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members.

She was a 1954 graduate of Jennings High School and a 1962 graduate of Fort Hays State University. Bob invites family and friends to celebrate Lois’s life during a service on Friday, April 28, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church in Prescott, Ariz.

In lieu of flowers it was Lois’s wish for contributions to be made to Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, AZ 86301