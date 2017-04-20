Lady Indians get revenge in Liberal

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Hays High 2, Liberal 1

LIBERAL, Kan.-After losing a tough 1-0 home decision to the Liberal Lady Redskins two weeks ago the Hays High Lady Indian Soccer team had revenge on their minds Thursday afternoon at Redskin Field. It didn’t take long to answer as Hannah McGuire streaked down the right side of the field and found Sophie Humphrey in the middle who knocked the ball in the goal. That gave the Lady Indians the 1-0 lead in the third minute.

That would remain the score until the 60th minute when Liberal would tie the game at one goal each. Hays High recovered and seven minutes later used their senior connection when Maddie Keller found Sydney Sulzman in the box and she scored what would prove to be the game winner with just over 12 minutes to go.

Hays High improves to 6-3 on the season and 2-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. The Lady Indians will re-match with Maize South on Saturday in Hays. The Mavericks beat Hays High 3-0 in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on March 28th.