A pastor was saying farewell to his congregation at the church doors for the last time. He shook the hand of an elderly lady as she walked out.

She said, “Your successor won’t be as good as you.”

“Nonsense,” said the pastor in a flattered tone.

“No, really,” said the elderly lady.

“I’ve been here under five different ministers, and each new one has been worse than the last.”

