Kan. police chief faces backlash after killing man’s service dog

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The police chief of an eastern Wichita town says he’s received death threats over an officer’s fatal shooting of a service dog.

A vigil for the dog, Midnite, was scheduled for Wednesday. The vigil was described by event organizers as a “protest” in response to an officer’s killing of Midnite April 13.

Augusta Police Chief Tyler Brewer says people made death threats to him and his family last week. He says the officer who shot the dog has also received death threats.

Police say the officer and an animal control officer went to Alan Fitzgerald’s house investigating a report of his dog attacking a neighbor’s dog. When Midnite charged at the animal control officer, the police officer shot the dog.

Fitzgerald disputes that recounting and wanted the vigil to be “a peaceful event.”