Kan. High School cancels classes, teen arrested after alleged threat

OSAGE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged threat at a high school.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a possible threat to USD 434-Santa Fe Trail High School in Scranton, according to a media release. An investigation began immediately.

At 7 pm, deputies arrested a 15-year-old boy.

This was a verbal threat; no weapons or explosives were involved. The case will be forwarded to the Osage County Attorney’s Office Thursday to determine formal charges.

The Santa Fe Trail School District opted to close the school Thursday due to the threat.

Despite closing, the district did report that SFTJH track athletes will participate in the meet at Sabetha Thursday. Officials felt it would be safe for students to meet and to load busses