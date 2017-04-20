Inaugural Splish Splash Bubble Dash 5K will be Saturday in Hays

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

The first Splish Splash Bubble Dash 5k will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Big Creek Crossing on Vine Street in Hays. The event is put on by the Hays Area Children’s Center and is an effort to raise money for Early Intervention Services for disabled children and early education.

“Part of our program here is early intervention and what they do is they go out and work with children in our area that have developmental delays and disabilities and they put on screenings each month to help detect those,” said Nicole Zimmerman, Community Relations Coordinator of the Hays Area Children’s Center. “So basically all the expenses will go to funding their program and then we will also use part of it here. We have a child care facility and so it will go to early education for those classrooms as well.”

The run will start at Big Creek Crossing and the 5k will loop twice around Aubel Bickle Park. There will also be a shorter route at 1 ½ miles that features different bubble “stations” and other fun obstacles along the way.

“We came up with the idea at one of our fundraising committee meetings and so basically what we’re going to do is create three different bubble stations along the route,” Zimmerman said. “We started doing a little bit of research and we found these bubble machines and they were too high-priced and we looked into making our own bubble machines so that’s essentially what we did we did.”

The Splish Splash Bubble Dash will take place on Saturday at Big Creek Crossing. Registration is at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10 a.m. Children 5 and younger are free, children 6 and older are $10. Adult registration is $25.

For more information, contact Zimmerman at 785-625-3257. To register, visit www.hacc.info/register.

You can also visit the Hays Area Children’s Center’s Facebook for future events: https://www.facebook.com/Hays-Area-Childrens-Center-Inc-335843019777660/