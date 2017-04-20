Hays High softball swept by Great Bend

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High softball team committed 13 errors and were swept by Great Bend 15-0 and 16-4 Thursday at Glassman Park.

The Panthers struck for four runs in the first inning in the first game. Macee Altman was charged with all 15 runs, nine of them earned on 15 hits.

The second game was tied 2-2 after two innings before the Panthers struck for seven in the third, taking advantage of four Indian errors. Jaysa Wichers suffers the loss, allowing all 16 runs, three of which were earned, on eight hits. Macee Altman homered and drove in two. Cameron Jensen doubled and drove in two.

Hays High is now 4-6 on the season.