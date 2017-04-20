Deines Cultural Center opens Four Painters & Three Potters Friday

DCC

RUSSELL–The next exhibition at the Deines Cultural Center opens Friday, April 21st.

Four Painters & Three Potters features paintings and ceramics from seven artists from the Great Bend area. Bev Simonson, Carol Long, Karen Shaner, Krystal Barnes, Bambi Freeman, Marc Freeman, and Cynthia Collier-Wilson will have their work in the Deines Galleries from April 21st through June 9th, 2017.

Join us on Friday April 21st for the opening reception. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. The Deines Cultural Center is located at 820 North Main Street in Russell. For information call (785) 483-3742. check our website www.deinesculturalcenter.org and Facebook for upcoming events