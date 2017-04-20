2 Kan. suspects arrested on child endangerment, drug charges

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspects on child endangerment and drug charges.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police arrived at a mobile home in the 12,000 Block of Clarks Creek Road.

Deputies arrested Dwayne Taylor and Desire Southland, both of Junction City on suspicion of Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

Taylor was also arrested on suspicion of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Southland on suspicion of Criminal Use of a Weapon.