Wichita State hires former UCF coach Donnie Jones as assistant

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita State has hired former Marshall and Central Florida coach Donnie Jones as an assistant for coach Gregg Marshall, filling the spot opened when Chris Jans took the head job at New Mexico State.

Marshall announced the hiring in a statement Wednesday.

Jones spent last season working as a college scout for the Clippers. He spent the previous nine years as a head coach, first for the Thundering Herd and then for UCF from 2010-16.

Marshall said he’s known Jones for more than 20 years, and that they had talked about working with each other for a while. Jones’ expertise in recruiting will be helpful as the Shockers make the move to the American Athletic Conference beginning next season.