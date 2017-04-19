Warm, windy Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 13 to 15 mph.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 69. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday NightA 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

FridayA chance of showers before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers after 4pm. High near 54. East wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday NightShowers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 62.