USD 489 conducts phone survey today about facilities

USD 489 is currently in the planning process of an upcoming bond issue. In order to gather feedback from citizens within USD 489’s district boundaries, the district is conducting a phone survey. Those randomly selected to participate in the survey will receive a phone call from the district’s phone number 785-623-2400. Participants will be asked to provide feedback on three questions.
- When thinking about the quality of the Hays USD facilities, generally, which building level has the greatest need? Elementary Buildings, Middle School, High School
- To solve facility issues long term, would you be in favor of smaller, more frequent bond elections or larger less frequent bond elections?
- What’s the largest amount of additional property taxes per month you would be willing to pay to address the district’s most pressing facility needs if a vote was held later this year? The range is from $0 to $30 per month for a home valued at $150,000. $0, $10, $20, $30
USD 489 would like to thank all citizens in advance for participating in the planning process for the future of Hays Public Schools.