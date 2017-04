Fort Hays State baseball has altered its weekend schedule. With the weather forecast calling for a high probability of rain in Hays Friday, the three-game series with Missouri Southern will now be played Saturday through Monday. Saturday’s game starts at 6 pm. Sunday will begin at 3 pm and Monday’s series finale will start at noon.

Pack the Park activities scheduled for Friday are being moved back at week and will take place on April 28 when the Tigers host Pittsburg State at 7 pm.