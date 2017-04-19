UPDATE Suspect held on $100K bond after chase through Colby

THOMAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Thomas County are investigating a suspect after a Sunday chase, crash and arrest.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, a Deputy with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ryan Stevens, Colby, for excessive speeds on U.S. 24 just west of Colby, according to a media release.

Upon initiating a traffic stop inside of Colby city limits, the vehicle fled from the Deputy.

The deputy pursued the vehicle down 4th Street and numerous residential streets before fleeing north out of town.

Officers with the Colby Police Department joined in the pursuit.

After leaving Colby, the Stevens lost control and flipped his vehicle before coming to a rest at Franklin Avenue and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Stevens exited the vehicle and surrendered to the Thomas County Deputy and Colby Police Officers.

He was arrested and provided medical treatment.

Stevens made a first court appearance on Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 Bond, according to Thomas County Sheriff Joel Nickols.

Details on charges were not available early Wednesday.