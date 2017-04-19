Smoke smell leads to evacuation of two downtown Hays buildings

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Two downtown Hays buildings were evacuated at about 3 p.m. Wednesday after the smell of smoke was reported.

The 100 block of West 13th Street was closed and buildings at 105 W. 13th St., which houses First Care Clinic, and 107 W. 13th, which houses Bieker Insurance and CASA, were temporarily evacuated while firefighters searched the buildings.

As of about 3:40 p.m., the source of the smoke smell had not been found, said Lt. Brandon Wright of the Hays Police Department. Both buildings were cleared about 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.