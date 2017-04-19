Reps. Phelps, Rahjes to appear on SHPTV Friday

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – The Kansas Legislature on Smoky Hills Public Television returns next Friday night with four area legislators scheduled to participate in the live call-in show.

Scheduled to appear on the program are Representative Brad Ralph of Dodge City, Representative Ken Rahjes of Agra, Representative Tory Marie Arnberger of Great Bend and Representative Eber Phelps of Hays.

Viewers are encouraged to call, 1-800-337-4788, with their questions during the show, which will air Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m. Previous episodes are available at www.smokyhillstv.org.