Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Kan. triple-murder

NEWTON — Harvey County officials have scheduled a preliminary hearing for a suspect in last fall’s triple murder.

The hearing for 35-year-old Jereme Nelsen’s capital murder case is September 6, according to the county attorney.

Nelsen faces three counts of capital murder and three counts of first degree murder in the Oct. 30 shooting deaths of 37-year-old Angela Graevs, 33-year-old Travis Street and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Charges against co-defendant 31-year-old Myrta Rangel were dismissed last month. She now faces charges related to the murder case in Sedgwick County.

Her preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a firearm, obstruction and providing a firearm to a felon was scheduled Tuesday but has been continued.

During the hearing, Judge Joe Dickinson ruled against the defense motion to prevent cameras in the courtroom.

Under the ruling one live camera and one still photographer will be allowed to provide for all media outlets.

Dickinson also said he would reconsider whether to keep the affidavit sealed from the public.

That hearing is May 18.

Dickinson had ruled earlier that releasing the affidavit could jeopardize the physical, mental or emotional safety or well-being of the victims and witnesses, and interfere with prospective law enforcement action, criminal investigation or prosecution.

The defense requested the affidavits be sealed with no objection from Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.