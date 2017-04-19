MIAA, several institutions tabbed to host national championships

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was announced Tuesday that the MIAA and Kansas City Sports Commission have once again been selected to host the NCAA Division II Football Championship as the term extends by four more years.

Kansas City and Sporting Park will now host the game through the 2021 season after hosting the event since the 2014 campaign.

“Today is a great day for Kansas City and the MIAA. The NCAA understands that Kansas City is the perfect site for the football national championship game,” MIAA Comissioner Mike Racy said. “We are a great football conference and our fans appreciate having this championship close to all of our member schools. In addition, MIAA schools have great facilities and the NCAA has recognized that with today’s announcement of multiple championship sites.”

Several MIAA institutions were also selected to host regional or national championship events. Missouri Southern was selected to host the Regional Cross Country Championship following the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Just down the road Pittsburg State was selected to host the NCAA Division II National Indoor Track and Field Championship during the 2019 and 2022 seasons.

Lindenwood was selected by the NCAA to host the 2020 National Championship in Men’s and Women’s Tennis. The Lions will also host the 2020 National Title in Division II Women’s Golf following the 2020 season as well as the 2020 and 2022 Lacrosse national Championship. As part of the 2020 Spring Festival they will also host the 2020 Softball national Championship.

Central Missouri, along with the Kansas City Sports Commission has also been chosen to host the 2021 National Championship in women’s bowling.

