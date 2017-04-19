Martin was semi-finalist for president position at McNeese State, not among final three

A former Fort Hays State University president was among the five semi-finalists for a university administrator role in Louisiana.

The University of Louisiana System said this week that Mirta M. Martin, who resigned her post at FHSU last fall, did not make the list of three finalists for the position of president at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La.

Administrators will interview the three finalists Thursday before naming a president.

Click HERE for more.

Martin also is a finalist for the chancellor position at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

CORRECTED to show Martin was a semi-finalist, not finalist for the position in Louisiana. Hays Post apologizes for the error.