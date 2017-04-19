KBI, Sheriff investigate after body found in SW Kansas

HAMILTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a body found in Hamilton County.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the BNSF Railroad contacted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office of a body found four miles west of Syracuse, according to a social media report.

Railroad workers discovered an unidentified decomposed body by the railroad tracks.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations was called to assist with the investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the identity, time and cause of death.