HPD arrest log, April 14 to 16

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Joseph Allen Owens, 23, Hays, was arrested at 8:43 p.m. April 14 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of domestic battery.

Zachary Taylor Crow, 24, Hays, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. April 14 in the 300 block of East Seventh on suspicion of theft, interference with a law enforcement official and battery on a law enforcement official.

John Ross Boos, 33, Hays, was arrested at 1:16 a.m. April 16 in the 500 block of East Sixth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Justin James Jecha, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. April 15 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jonathan Colby Jensen, 29, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested at 2:24 a.m. April 15 in the 700 block of West Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.