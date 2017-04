HPD Activity Log April 18

The Hays Police Department responded to 9 animal calls and 13 traffic stops Tue., April 18, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Mental Health Call–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 1:30 AM

Disturbance – Fight–500 block W 7th St, Hays; 1:50 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–3500 block Vine St Frontage Rd, Hays; 5:09 AM

Found/Lost Property–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 8:36 AM

Animal At Large–3300 block Willow St, Hays; 9:07 AM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–500 block Vine St, Hays; 10:05 AM

Animal At Large–1300 block Eisenhower Rd, Hays; 10:56 AM

Phone/Mail Scam–2200 block Gen Custer Rd, Hays; 11:45 AM

Found/Lost Property–400 block W 5th St, Hays; 11:56 AM

Suspicious Activity–300 block E 22nd St, Hays; 2:06 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1500 block Vine St, Hays; 3:14 PM

Found/Lost Property–1300 block Schwaller Ave, Hays; 3:16 PM

Civil Dispute–400 block E 11th St, Hays; 5:10 PM

Harassment, Telephone/FAX–100 block E 14th St, Hays; 5:15 PM; 6:39 PM

Domestic Disturbance–500 block E 20th St, Hays; 10:01 PM