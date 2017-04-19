FHSU men’s golf finishes ninth at Tiger Classic; Tebo ties for 11th

HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State men’s golf team wrapped up competition at the 2017 Tiger Classic Wednesday afternoon (April 19) at Smoky Hill Country Club. The players battled blustery winds all day, leading to a tournament scoring average nearly three strokes higher than Tuesday (Round 3 – 78.52, Rounds 1 & 2 combined – 76.0).

The Tigers placed ninth in the home event, dropping two spots from seventh after day one. FHSU posted a 325 in the final round, bringing its three-round total to 927. Individually, Skyler Tebo finished in a tie for 11th after posting a 7-over 77 on day two and finishing 11-over 221 for the tournament.

Isaiah Grover signed for an 82 in round three, finishing 36th with a 231. Colton Bobek matched Isaiah’s round of 82, placing 50th with a 236. Cash Hobson shot 84 to place 53rd (239) with Dalton Ayres rounding out the scoring with an 86, finishing 65th (252).

Competing as an individual, Marcus Willey posted the second-best round for a Tiger Wednesday, carding a 10-over 80 to finish 59th (241). Marshal Hutchins recorded a third round score of 81, rounding out the week with a 248 (63rd). Jake Weller finished round three with an 82 to shoot 239 for the week (53rd).

Central Missouri took the team title, finishing 12-over 852 through three rounds, 29 strokes better than second place Lindenwood (881). UCM had individuals finish first, second and tied for third, including individual champion Alex Springer (2-under 208).

The Tigers will regroup and head to Spring Hill, Kan. next week for the MIAA Championship (April 24-26). The team will play a single round each day, Monday through Wednesday, at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club.