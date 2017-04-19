FHSU golf in seventh place entering final round of Tiger Classic

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State Men’s Golf sits in seventh place out of 11 teams after two rounds at the MIAA mandated Tiger Classic, held at Smoky Hill Country Club. FHSU shot rounds of 305 and 297 as a team.

Individually, Skyler Tebo is tied for seventh after rounds of 73 and 71 and sits 4-over par. Tebo, along with Isaiah Grover (73, 76) and Colton Bobek (79, 75), were the three Tigers to shoot under 80 in both rounds. Cash Hobson improved five strokes in the second round with a 75 after opening with an 80.

Central Missouri gained major separation from the field after shooting 7-under as a team in the second round. The Mules are at even par overall with a two-round team score of 560. Lindenwood is 20 strokes back in second at 580 as a team.

Alex Springer of Central Missouri had a huge turnaround after a first-round 76. Springer set a new Smoky Hill Country Club course record in the second round by shooting 61 (9-under par). He is now 3-under par overall for the tournament, leading by four strokes. After an even-par 70 was the best score in the first round, five players in the field shot under par in the second round.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday with the final round starting at 8:30 am.

