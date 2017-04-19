FHSU earns five No. 1 online rankings in March

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Programs offered through Fort Hays State University Virtual College received five No. 1 recognitions among numerous other rankings from various agencies as among the best and most affordable online programs offered by U.S. colleges and universities.

Distance education at Fort Hays State began in 1911 when faculty voted to offer correspondence courses free so that one-room school teachers across western Kansas could afford to gain the education required to teach. The Correspondence Department created then evolved continuously with changing technology and culture until, in 1997, the Department of Continuing Education and Instructional Technology became the FHSU Virtual College.

AffordableColleges.com

No. 1, Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Counseling

The Virtual College’s Master of Science in counseling earned the No. 1 spot on AffordableColleges’ list of affordable online master’s degrees in counseling.

FHSU offers concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health. Classes include counseling skills development, theories in counseling, educational research, psychopathology and diagnosis, and childhood and adolescent counseling. In addition, the school counseling concentration requires three on-campus courses, each lasting four days.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2ovZIVB.

No. 1, Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Information Technology

AffordableColleges recognized FHSU’s Master of Business Administration in information assurance as the No. 1 program based on its accessibility and affordability.

The program prepares students to protect digital information from outside threats. Courses include foundations of information systems security, management of information security, and information risk management and disaster recovery.

“Fort Hays State University has offered a high-caliber MBA program for over 30 years,” says the FHSU website. “It presents a whole new world of opportunities and challenges.”

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2omK5O1.

BestCollegeValues.com

No. 1, 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Criminal Justice 2017

BestCollegeValues named FHSU the most affordable college for online criminal justice degrees in 2017.

The Virtual College offers both a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice. In addition to taking courses including criminology, justice in the information age and comparative justice systems, students can complete certificates specializing in corrections, justice networking and victim advocacy.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2o3TWHx.

BestCounselingDegrees.net

No. 1, Top 25 Low-Cost Online Master’s Degrees in School Counseling 2017

BestCounselingDegrees named the Virtual College’s Master in Science in school counseling the No. 1 program in the nation based on its affordability, accessibility and accreditation.

The 45-credit-hour program includes three on campus courses lasting four days each. Required courses include counseling skills development, appraisal in counseling, social and cultural foundations and professional counseling in elementary schools.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2p1hh0U.

ComputerScienceDegreeHub.com

No. 1, 30 Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degrees in Computer Science 2017

The Virtual College’s Bachelor of Science in computer science topped ComputerScienceDegreeHub’s list of affordable online bachelor programs in computer science.

The 120 credit-hour program requires 39 hours in computer science major courses and 24 hours in emphasis track courses in business or networking. Students must also complete 55 credit hours of general education requirements.

“The online Bachelor of Science in computer science from FHSU teaches students the analytical and problem-solving skills needed to succeed in the technical workforce,” said ComputerScienceDegreeHub.com.

To view this ranking, http://bit.ly/2oijC3w.

AccreditedSchoolsOnline.org

No. 6, Best Online Colleges for Liberal Arts 2017

AccreditedSchoolsOnline named FHSU the No. 6 online liberal arts school in the nation.

FHSU earned the rank based on financial aid availability, affordability, graduation rate and student-teacher ratio. The site also noted FHSU’s wide range of master’s degree programs and its accreditation.

“The school values its highly interactive community that encourages students to share ideas with their professors and peers alike,” said AccreditedSchoolsOnline.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2paJ66Y.

No. 19, Best Online Master’s in School Counseling 2017

FHSU’s Master of Science in counseling earned the No. 19 spot based on its affordability and accessibility.

Classes include counseling skills development, theories in counseling, educational research, psychopathology and diagnosis, and childhood and adolescent counseling. In addition, students are required to complete three on-campus courses, each lasting four days.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2pBjxYH.

No. 24, Best Online Certificate Programs for 2017

AccreditedSchoolsOnline placed the Virtual College among the best online certificate programs in the nation based on its affordability, student-teacher ratio, graduation rate and diverse program options.

The Virtual College offers 48 certificate programs, including six graduate specific certificates. Programs include accounting, community development, global leadership, international studies, justice networking, management, public administration and victim advocacy.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2nVLwGq.

No. 27, Best Schools for an Online Bachelor’s Degree 2017

FHSU earned the No. 27 rank on AccreditedSchoolsOnline’s list of the best schools for an online Bachelor’s degree.

The Virtual College offers 31 Bachelor degree programs, including a flexible Bachelor of General Studies that students can tailor to their specific interest and needs. Programs include accounting, criminal justice, elementary education, geosciences, marketing, medical diagnostic imaging, political science and tourism and hospitality management.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2oEOImL.

No. 33, Top Online Teaching Programs for 2017

AccreditedSchoolsOnline recognized FHSU for the range, prestige and affordability of its online education programs.

The Virtual College offers Bachelor degrees in education (early childhood unified) and education (elementary). A third Bachelor program in elementary includes a minor in special education.

The college also offers Master’s programs in education, education administration and special education.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2oiqUUM.

AffordableColleges.com

In addition to the No. 1 ranking, AffordableColleges recognized FHSU’s RN to BSN program as being among the best and most affordable in the nation.

No. 17, Affordable RN to BSN Online Programs

FHSU earned the No. 17 spot based on its affordability, financial aid availability and graduation rates. AffordableColleges specifically noted the program’s accessibility to military members and their families.

Courses are completed entirely online and include topics in health assessment, healthcare ethics, healthcare legal aspects, nursing concepts, nursing inquiry, and systems and policy.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2punhvS.

BestDegreePrograms.org

No. 2, Top 30 Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Psychology 2017

Affordability and accessibility earned FHSU the No. 3 spot on BestDegreeProgram’s list of affordable online schools for psychology degrees.

FHSU offers both a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in psychology. Both programs consist of 124 credit hours and contain general education and psychology requirements, such as abnormal psychology, social psychology and child and developmental psychology.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2ofKFeJ.

No. 2, Top 30 Affordable Online Bachelor’s in Business Administration 2017

FHSU’s Bachelor of Business Administration was praised for its affordability and diverse concentration options.

Students seeking a BBA from the Virtual College can choose from concentrations including accounting, finance, international business and economics, management, marketing, and management information systems.

The program requires 27 credit hours of business core classes as well as 39 concentration-specific credit hours. Fifty-five general education credit hours are also required.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2oV4LzG.

GetEducated.com

No. 4, 17 Best Affordable Online Sociology Degrees

GetEducated analyzed full-time tuition, including additional fees, to place FHSU No. 4 on their list of affordable sociology degrees.

FHSU offers both a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a Bachelor of Science in sociology, with an addictions counseling track available for both degrees.

Students can also pursue six sociology certificates in areas including community development, women’s and gender studies and building a career in a nonprofit corporation.

To view this ranking, visit http://bit.ly/2on8Mdr.