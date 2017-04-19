Faculty member brings community together through art

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

“Weaving Connections,” an exhibit organized by Amy Schmierbach, professor of art and design at Fort Hays State University, will be on display at the Hays Public Library from April 2 to April 30. The exhibit was created by more than 700 community members who made CD weavings.

In CD weaving, yarn is woven around the CDs or DVDs.

“The weavings and exhibition symbolize how the power of art can bring people together and show the strength of our community,” said Schmierbach.

The exhibit will also be a part of the Annual Spring Gallery Walk from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

The public is invited to two workshops where they can create their own CD weavings, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 17, and from 5 to 8 pm. Monday, April 24, in the Hays Public Library Gallery.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email ajschmierbach@fhsu.edu.