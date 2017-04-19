CLINKSCALES: Staying educated

Recently, I overheard two men my senior, espousing some pretty harsh political views. I am more apt to not say anything, but rather just excuse myself from these types of situations.

However, I was about to inject some reality into their conversation when they shifted to the topic of “shingles” (as in the illness). One of them said, “Well, I have had chicken pox, so I don’t need to worry about the vaccine for shingles.” (In fact, the opposite is true. If you have had chicken pox, you are more likely to develop shingles.)

There is a lot of talk about law, politics, and medicine in coffee shops. Even worse is the poor state of information that we are now fed before we go into the coffee shop.

Technology has exploded. Everyone is jumping on the bandwagon to exploit it. Even I have a “smart” phone, which requires the assistance of my son. I have come to the conclusion that it is called a “smart phone,” because you have to be technologically “smart” to use it.

Unfortunately, our information is now provided in as little as 140 characters, or headlines, or agendas. Most of the information is misleading, if not false, and many people rely on those tidbits to form their opinions.

Most of us were brought up in an age where we studied and read and challenged the information that was given to us. While we still had coffee shops, those that participated had opinions based on, in large part, facts and beliefs—not 140 characters.

While the world may choose to get its information from those snippets, we can choose to go beyond that.

I have a friend (and I sometimes have coffee with him) who has very different political and economic beliefs than I. He can drive me crazy, but I know that his beliefs are backed by some real research and valid information. Frankly, after a debate with my friend, I feel challenged, better informed, and a little wiser.

My experience with my older clients is that they are wise. They do not let today’s shortcuts dumb them down.

Do not let today’s shortcuts dumb you down. Use your accumulated wisdom to ask the right questions, do your own research, and make better-informed opinions.

Randy Clinkscales of Clinkscales Elder Law Practice, PA, Hays, Kansas, is an elder care attorney, practicing in western Kansas.