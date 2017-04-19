Berens heads out of state for college

Shane Berens made his college decision official on Wednesday as the Hays High senior signed with Southeastern Louisiana University for Track and Field. The three sport athlete had his pick of football, basketball or track to compete in at the collegiate level. After visiting the Hammond, Louisiana university Berens said it felt like a home away from home. The coaching staff also made sure that Berens met with his future academic department, something that went a long way in the decision process. He plans on majoring in criminal justice.

Shane Berens

Berens ranks in the top five all-time at Hays High in the shot put and discus. He currently sits third in shot and fourth in discus for a school that has had a successful run of throwers in their history. Berens was a three year starter for the football team and spent four years on the varsity basketball team earning Western Athletic Conference and State honors in both.

Southeastern Louisiana State is a Division FCS school that competes in the Southland Conference.

Coach Randall Rath