ANNIVERSARY: Billingers celebrate 50 years

Gilbert Jr., son of the late Gilbert and Alma Billinger and Carol, the daughter of the late Leo and Hubertine Stramel met, dated and fell in love during high school. After graduation Gib and Carol began the lifelong journey of a beautiful marriage. On April 22nd, 1967 Gib and Carol were united in marriage at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pfeifer Kansas.

In the years following, they created a loving home in Victoria for their 3 girls. They then moved their family to Pfeifer and added 2 boys. They raised these children in a home where hard work, faith and love were the foundation to the ever present lessons that would soon be passed on to the next generation. Beth would marry Dale Brungardt and together they would have Ryan, Kaley, Jeanae and Jaret. They reside in Ellsworth Kansas. Cheryl would marry Matt Berens and together they would have Jenna, Tia, Devin and Hogan. They reside in Johnson Kansas. Colleen would marry Rick Carlson and together they would have Regan, Jaden, Alec and Brady. They reside in Burdett Kansas. Joe would marry Jill (Beems) and together they would have Zack, Dylan and Garret. They reside in Hays Kansas. Jim would marry Emily (Gatschet) and together they would have Leo, Henry, William and Maria.

Gib and Carol’s 5 children and 19 grandchildren would like to request a card shower for the 2 people who have taught, encouraged, inspired, loved and dedicated their lives to each and every one of them in more ways than could ever be expressed. Cards can be sent to 905 Ash, Victoria, KS 67671. This is the 3rd address that Gib and Carol have made a loving place for their family to always come home to. A family that will forever be indebted to the Lord and the power of love; for both of these forces are responsible for bringing these 2 people together.

A dinner in honor of this blessed union will take place April 23 in Pfeifer Kansas. Gib, Carol, their children and grandchildren will all gather to spend the day together and celebrate the many years of love that these two remarkable people have for each other.

