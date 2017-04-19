🎥 Concrete paving to be used in 8th St. reconstruction from Milner to Vine

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

After reviewing the pros and cons of using asphalt or concrete to reconstruct a portion of 8th St. during their April 6 work session, Hays city commissioners last week went against staff’s recommendation of asphalt, and instead, voted for concrete paving from Milner to Vine.

It was also the low bid, coming from Morgan Brothers Construction of LaCrosse for $1,497,225.69. APAC-Kansas, Inc., Hays, submitted a bid for the asphalt paving option of $1,516,288.61.

Assistant Public Works Dir. John Braun pointed out the asphalt option would be completed in 20 fewer days than the concrete option and 25 fewer days during the phase that would most impact access to businesses.

“Because of the shorter project timeline and the lack of a definitive answer to why some new concrete pavement in Hays has been warping and prematurely failing, staff is recommending the asphalt pavement option,” Braun said, repeating the same explanation he had given in the earlier work session.

Research is underway by an outside entity to determine why 43rd and 45th near Walmart are deteriorating and a short section of 27th east of Vine is warping.

The city has predominantly built concrete collector and arterial streets for the past 15 years.

When comparing total lifecycle costs, the long lifespan of concrete streets typically makes it the more affordable option when prices are similar to asphalt as they are now. However, when the lifespan of a concrete street is shortened, those lifecycle costs tip toward asphalt, Dougherty explained in an earlier memo.

Both Braun and City Manager Toby Dougherty were quick to say either option would be acceptable. “It’s pretty much a 50/50 proposition,” Braun said.

Eighth Street was constructed in 1947 out of concrete pavement and today endures more than 7,000 vehicles a day, many of which are heavy trucks.

“I was a little upset by this presentation because I think it focuses on elements with a very low probability,” said Commissioner Henry Schwaller.

“We’ve installed a lot of concrete streets–8th, 13th, 22nd, 27th, 41st, Hall, residential streets–none of them failed. Some of them are more than 20 years old.

“We also had to redo Vine Street. One of the business owners on Vine reminded me that they were shut down twice because we did a mill and overlay with asphalt, before Toby’s tenure, and then we had to come back and do it again in concrete.

“There is a probability of concrete failing and Toby wanted us to be aware of that,” which Schwaller said he appreciated.

“You were right by giving us that option,” Mayor Shaun Musil said to Dougherty. “We’ve complained about 27th Street and we haven’t been able to solve it yet.

“I think we should keep 8th Street concrete. I think it looks great,” Musil said.

Vice-Mayor James Meier said he had two major concerns, “the taxpayer getting the most bang for their buck and the accesses to the businesses. But a perfect example is Vine Street with an asphalt overlay, and then concrete and getting shut down twice.”

“Some of the businesses I talked to on the north side of 8th Street preferred concrete. Some businesses didn’t care,” Meier reported. “One business really wanted asphalt due to the shortened project timeline. So, again it was kind of a toss-up.”

The project will include removing and replacing the three driving lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ADA ramps, driveways, replacing storm sewer inlet tops, resurfacing the sidewalk along the Montgomery ditch bridge and waterline replacement at Riley.

A public information meeting about the reconstruction will be held Mon., April 24, at 5:30 p.m. in Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.