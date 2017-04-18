Warm, windy Tuesday

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 14 to 17 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday NightA chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

FridayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday NightShowers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

SaturdayA 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.