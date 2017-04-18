TMP baseball splits in Great Bend

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Game 1: Great Bend 8, TMP 0

Game 2: TMP 4, Great Bend 3

GREAT BEND, Kan.-It was a tale of two games on Tuesday night in Great Bend as the TMP Monarchs went on the road and split with the Panthers. In the opener Great Bend broke open a 2-0 game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and then tacked on three more in the sixth and won 8-0. Bryce Lytle led the way for the Panthers at the plate going two for four with a pair of doubles and five runs batted in.

He picked up the win on the mound for Great Bend going all seven innings allowing only three hits, walking two and striking out eight. Chase Werth took the loss for TMP. The Monarchs dropped to 1-6.

The night cap was a completely different game. TMP scored two runs in the top of the first inning on two hits, two walks and a couple of wild pitches. Great answered with one run in the bottom of the first and tied the game with one more in the fourth. The game was tied at two in the top of the 7th inning and Tate Garcia walked to lead off the inning. Gavin Schumacher was up next and ran the count full before belting a two run home run to give TMP the 4-2 lead.

Great Bend scored one run in the bottom of the 7th but left the tying run on at second base as TMP picked up the big win. Cole Zimmerman pitched six strong innings to pick up the win. Tate Garcia pitched the 7th inning for the save. TMP improves to 2-6 overall and will host Russell on April 25th.



