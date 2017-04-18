Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

TMP at Great Bend Baseball (Listen LIVE)

by Leave a Comment

brock-whitmore-850 x100

TMP at Great Bend Baseball
Game 1: Pre-Game 3:45pm, First Pitch 4:00pm
Game 2: First Pitch-Immediately following Game 1

Click below to listen:
kz-country-logo