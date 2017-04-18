Thomas More Prep-Marian to present ‘The Merchant of Venice’ this weekend

The TMP-Marian Spring Play, Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the TMP-Marian Dreiling Theater.

Shakespeare chose the commercial republic of Venice as the setting for his play about a merchant and his Jewish opponent. While the play’s most riveting drama concerns Shylock’s attempt to destroy Antonio, that drama is secondary to the broader one between Antonio and Portia. We see Shakespeare’s transposing of Roman virtue to the context of a Christian, cosmopolitan world, where it is able to secure the private happiness of a couple against the threats posed by the world.

All performances are in the TMP-Marian Dreiling Theater, 1701 Hall Street, Hays, KS. Tickets are $7 each.

To purchase tickets click here to go the TMP-Marian site.

Tickets can also be reserved by leaving a message at the Fine Arts Ticket Line: 785-621-5478