Susan D. Bates, 72, of Protection, Kansas, died on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the Protection Valley Manor in Protection, Kansas.

Susan was born on March 19, 1945, in Salina, Kansas, the daughter of Lewis Ellsworth and Alice Virginia (Spohn) Bates. For several years she lived at the Gatewood Care Center. She lived the last few years at Protection Valley Manor and will be remembered as a resident who brought joy to the residents and staff. She enjoyed receiving simple gifts such as chapstick and lotion from her friends. She also enjoyed kidding around with the staff and close friends.

She is survived by a sister and brother who both live in Salina, Kansas and one brother Jack Pimm and wife Bonnie of Halsey, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A gathering service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas. Viewing will be from 9 AM to service time on Wednesday. A private burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Salina, Kansas.

Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.